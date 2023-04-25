City Council rejects budget for next fiscal year

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council voted against the proposed budget for the next fiscal year from Monday night’s council meeting.

The seven to six vote comes after three weeks of meetings breaking down the budget for Aldermen.

Mayor Mike Troup said the proposed budget funds the property tax buy down to 95 cents, which is the lowest it’s been in four years.

The proposal also would have fully funded contractual raises for all city employees, including police and fire employees.

“To increase ward capital funding projects by a million 50 and an additional million dollars for a new fire truck and those are the things that those, what was it, seven people voted against,” said Troup.

The Quincy City Council is required to approve a budget before a new fiscal year starts on May 1st.

A special meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the budget.

