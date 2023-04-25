COVID-19 Vaccination Update

By Hunter Willis
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Effective immediately, the monovalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (both Pfizer and Moderna) are no longer available to use in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration deauthorized the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and provided authorization for bivalent vaccines for additional uses.

These vaccinations will no longer be available through the Adams County Health Department in favor of the bivalent boosters which is said to offer better protection against more recent strains of the COVID virus.

Among the bivalent Moderna and Pfizer boosters, Novavax immunization shots are available as well.

The following COVID-19 vaccine recommendation changes include:

  • The CDC’s new recommendations allow an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised.
  • This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed.
  • Monovalent (original) mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for use in the United States.
  • The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 years and older receive an updated (bivalent) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they previously completed their (monovalent) primary series.
  • Individuals ages 6 years and older who have already received an updated mRNA vaccine do not need to take any action unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised.
  • For young children, multiple doses continue to be recommended and will vary by age, vaccine, and which vaccines were previously received.

The Adams County Health Department immunization clinic is open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Pike County Health Department immunization clinic is open on a walk-in basis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday and Thursday.

For more information of COVID-19 vaccinations you can visit the Adams County Health Department website.

