First time renovations underway at Bushnell-Prairie City High School auditorium

Since the auditorium first opened in 1954, Superintendent Kathy Dinger said there have been no...
Since the auditorium first opened in 1954, Superintendent Kathy Dinger said there have been no upgrades or renovations.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Crews are in the process of fully renovating Bushnell-Prairie City High School’s auditorium that’s stood for nearly 60 years.

The facility was built in 1954. Superintendent Kathy Dinger said there have been no upgrades or renovations since then.

Throughout this week, the original seating is being torn out.

”While I think there’s probably some nostalgia that’s attached with it, every student who goes through Bushnell-Prairie City High School experiences the auditorium and their successes are celebrated there through choir concerts, plays and award ceremonies, so it’s important to do,” Dinger said.

The project will add new seating, new carpet, a resurfaced stage, remodeled sound booth, paint and acoustic wall paneling.

Over the past year, B-PCHS has undergone a number of renovations including all new lockers, flooring, casework and locker rooms.

Dinger said the B-PC School Board is also contemplating whether or not to resurface the track. She expects the auditorium to be complete before the start of next school year.

The district is using bonds to pay for the $700,000 project.

