Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of Republican governors in an apparent parody of Bud Light cans.(Gov. Reynolds)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of Republican governors in an apparent parody of Bud Light cans.

It comes after Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev has received criticism from conservative groups in response to a partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Under the partnership, announced during March Madness, the company produced Bud Light cans with Mulvaney’s face on them.

WSMV reports the partnership prompted pushback from conservatives, including music stars Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

Reynolds shared an image of the parody koozies in a tweet on Monday, saying “Woke Corporations are trying to change who WE are!”

The four koozies, dubbed “Real Woman of Politics Koozie Starter Pack,” seen in the tweet feature Gov. Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

The koozies are for sale on the campaign website for Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

The Associated Press reports the company’s marketing executive, Alissa Heinerscheid, who oversaw the partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney, is taking a leave of absence after the pushback turned into calls for boycotts.

