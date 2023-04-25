Hospital Report: April 25, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Loretta A. Barrett, age 77. of Quincy, died on April 23 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Cynthia “Cindy” L. Shade, age 68, of Golden, IL died on April 22 at Blessing Hospital.

John “Jack” Kahs, age 86, of Pittsfield, IL, formerly of Quincy, died on April 23 in Pittsfield Manor.

Susan J. Ames, age 62, of Quincy died on April 22 in Blessing Hospital.

Janice Kay (Goodwin) Newton, age 63, of Saint Peters, MO, formerly of Quincy died on April 22 in her home.

Paiton Rose Elliott, age 14, of Hannibal died on April 21 in Hannibal.

Danny L. Harrison, age 68, of Hannibal, died on April 22 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis.

Births:

Gavin Elam and Rylea Steinkamp, of Payson and Quincy, Il welcomed a girl.

Lucas and Kristin Arens of Canton, Mo welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident
The crash happened Friday evening and killed one and injured three others.
Hannibal community gathers in prayer after crash claims 14-year-old’s life
Hannibal girl killed, 3 injured after underage driver crashed
Crash kills Hannibal girl, injures three
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play Of The Week

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 24, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 23, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: April 24, 2023