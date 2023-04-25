Hospital Report: April 25, 2023

Deaths:

Loretta A. Barrett, age 77. of Quincy, died on April 23 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Cynthia “Cindy” L. Shade, age 68, of Golden, IL died on April 22 at Blessing Hospital.

John “Jack” Kahs, age 86, of Pittsfield, IL, formerly of Quincy, died on April 23 in Pittsfield Manor.

Susan J. Ames, age 62, of Quincy died on April 22 in Blessing Hospital.

Janice Kay (Goodwin) Newton, age 63, of Saint Peters, MO, formerly of Quincy died on April 22 in her home.

Paiton Rose Elliott, age 14, of Hannibal died on April 21 in Hannibal.

Danny L. Harrison, age 68, of Hannibal, died on April 22 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis.

Births:

Gavin Elam and Rylea Steinkamp, of Payson and Quincy, Il welcomed a girl.

Lucas and Kristin Arens of Canton, Mo welcomed a boy.

