Lincoln Elementary students plant two trees during Macomb Arbor Day celebration

By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - For 31 consecutive years, Macomb has been recognized as a Tree City USA having planted more than 4,000 trees in that time.

On Tuesday morning, city officials gathered on the front lawn of Lincoln Elementary for an Arbor Day celebration where two of the school’s classes helped City Forester Skipper Bowles plant a bald cypress and black tulip tree.

“We’re trying to do that now as a city and just trying to maintain the city canopy, the aesthetics, the beauty of the trees along with the diversity, bring a diversity of species, so we don’t have this wide spread loss of canopy and trees due to disease and insect,” Bowles said.

Bowles said the city budgets roughly $20,000 per year for urban forestry. That includes tree purchases, planting, maintenance and stump grinding.

Half of the budget goes towards tree planting itself.

“Across America and across the state we’re losing canopy cover,” Bowles added. “It’s not helping with the heat and global warming.”

As of 2021, Tree City USA officials report 941,725 trees have been planted nationwide and 3,652 cities have Tree City USA status.

Click here to find out more about Tree City USA.

Macomb has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 31 consecutive years. Two Lincoln Elementary classes helped City Forester Skipper Bowles plant a bald cypress and black tulip tree.(WGEM)

