More than 100 law enforcement employers recruit at WIU LEJA Career Fair

MACOMB (WGEM) - Law enforcement agencies across the United States continue the fight to recruit more employees to the field.

On Tuesday, more than 100 employers came to Western Illinois University to continue that effort in the area’s largest law enforcement recruiting event. While many agencies in attendance are native to the Tri-States, some employers traveled from as far as Kansas and Texas.

”I think events like this are great to reach people, especially those interested in law enforcement or even those who aren’t sure what type of job they want,” Macomb Patrol Officer Renata Sturlic said. “If they’ve thought about going into policing, we have people from all walks of life come into policing.”

During the LEJA career fair, Sturlic said there are many students interested in the field, but aren’t sure if a career in law enforcement is for them.

”Those who aren’t quite as sure if they want to get into law enforcement, I always tell them just to test, interview, see what that process is like and they can always come back to that decision when they’re ready for a law enforcement job,” she added.

Agencies from Kenosha, Madison and Beloit, Wisconsin also made the several hundred-mile trip to the career fair. EMT/paramedic agencies and fire departments were also in attendance.

