Payson-Seymour Lady Indians Play Host To Southeastern On The IHSA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard (Monday, April 24, 2023)

IHSA Baseball

Quincy Notre Dame 12

Unity 6

Illini West 3

Rushville-Industry 0

Carrollton 13

Griggsville-Perry 7

Greenfield/NW 3

Brown County 8

Bushnell-Prairie City 12

West Prairie 2

MSHSAA Baseball

Moberly 9

Hannibal 1

HHS Pirates Now (10-12) Overall On The Season

Highland 14

Mark Twain 1

Clark County 8

Canton 2

Macon 10

South Shelby 1

SSHS Cardinals Now (12-3) Overall On The Season

IHSA Girls Soccer

Quincy 2

Alleman 1 (Final/Overtime)

QHS: Bri Lannerd (2 Goals)

QHS: Blue Devils (GK) Taylor Fohey (20 Saves)

IHSA Girls Soccer

Auburn 4

Macomb 1

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 10

Fairfield 0

FM: Teagan Snaadt (6 Goals / 1 Assist)

IHSAA Soccer

Fort Madison 6

Fairfield 0

Keokuk 0

Burlington 6

KHS Chiefs Now (2-6) On The Season

IGHSAU Tennis

Keokuk Lady Chiefs 2

Maharishi 7

KHS Now (3-4) On The Season

