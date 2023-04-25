Phase II of Macomb’s Patton Park Project kicks off

By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Phase II of the Patton Park Project is underway. Crews are currently working on adding about one mile of multiuse trail to the park on Macomb’s southside.

In addition to a multiuse trail, this phase of the project will also add shade structures to the dog park along with trees and plants.

Macomb Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz said she expects the multiuse trails to be several stages in the making.

”We’re hoping to have all of the foundation of it placed right before June and then we’ll have the Terrewalks panels which is that recycled, post consumer plastic material, we’ll have those set in the beginning of June so then you’ll really start to see it all come together,” Lenz said.

Last summer, the park district received a $360,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant to kickstart the redevelopment of Patton Park. Initially, the site plan called for overall completion in 2027, but Lenz anticipates completion now in 2025 or early 2026.

”The multiuse path is the cornerstone of this development, it’ll be the first multiuse path in McDonough County and the Terrewalks path, it’ll be the first of its kind in the nation and so I’m really excited to see it start to come to fruition,” Lenz added.

Depending on funding, the multiuse trails could be complete in the next year. Other developments call for basketball courts, bike racks, water fountains, concrete games and trail lighting.

Lenz said the park district will use donations and other capital project funding to pay for the remainder of the Patton Park Project.

Lenz is hopeful to start work on a boardwalk and fishing pier sometime this fall.

