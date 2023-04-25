Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol told WGEM News Tuesday they have learned an adult was inside the vehicle of a single-vehicle fatal crash Friday where a 15-year-old girl was the driver.

Master Sgt. John Henry, who is leading the investigation for Troop B, reported that a 45-year-old New London man was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is unclear why the man was not included in the original crash report; however, an updated crash report lists him as an occupant and states he refused treatment at the scene.

Cpl. Justin Dunn of the MSHP’s Troop B said the incident is still under investigation.

MSHP reported Saturday that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer southbound on Route O just after 6:30 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment, and overturned.

MSHP said a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, all of Hannibal, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the 14-year-old girl died on scene at 7:30 p.m. The 15-year-old boy was transported by Survival Flight to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance.

MSHP reported that none of the occupants were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.

MSHP was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance.

MSHP said no charges have been filed at this time.

