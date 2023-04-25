The Quincy City Council approves temporary memorials on right-of-ways

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council is addressing concerns about when and where you can place memorials for your loved ones who have passed.

After the removal of a memorial honoring Matthew Ballard, the man who died in a car crash in 2021 at 30th and Maine Streets, the Quincy City Council said temporary memorials can now be placed in those areas if approved by the council before hand.

The memorial was originally removed and the issue brought to the council last week because city code states no one can erect any structure on a city right of way near streets.

Last week, it was recommended that Ballard’s mother, Stacie Sparks, submit a petition, so the memorial could legally be placed.

“I’m willing to compromise whatever it takes and I might not put nothing else out there, but for somebody to tell me where and when and how long I can mourn my children is ludicrous,” Sparks said.

The petition has been approved with nine conditions outlining the requirements of all future temporary memorials being placed on city right-of-ways.

“I cannot imagine what it is to mourn a child and when you had that child im certain you passed through the valley of the shadow of death, I get it,” 4th Ward Alderman Michael Farha said.

Temporary memorials must follow these nine conditions:

Requester takes full responsibility for the memorial site. Memorial must be placed to not restrict sight visibility, sidewalk usage or create a safety hazard. Should not be larger by two feet by two feet and should not exceed two feet in height. Requester assumes full responsibility for any city damages potentially caused by memorial. The city or other users of the right of way may remove the memorial as necessary for the repair of public utilities with the replacement of the memorial falling on the requester. The city is not responsible for damage to the memorial site. The city reserves the right to remove the memorial if the sign does not conform with the conditions of the permit. The permit allowing the memorial will expire 12 months after the city council approves it’s placement. The requester must provide their contact information to the city council.

Also at city council:

A resolution authorizing the city to enter into an “exchange of information” agreement with the Illinois Department of Revenue was approved.

A $16,000 quote from Quincy Fence Company was approved for the purchase and installation of fence for the recycling drop-off site 1121 Locust Street.

