Rain Chances on the Decrease

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A weak cold front moved through Tuesday afternoon, and behind this front temperatures will drop into the 30′s to near 40 for overnight lows. Patchy frost is possible across Lee, Hancock, and McDonough counties where a frost advisory was issued.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies as high pressure builds overhead, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60′s. A storm system will begin to approach the region on Thursday, leading to increasing cloud cover through the day. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid 60′s, although if cloud cover builds quicker than expected highs may be slightly cooler. A few showers could break out Thursday evening and through the overnight hours as low pressure slides to the South. Any showers will have to overcome dry air, but a few sprinkles remain possible. Stray showers will also be possible Friday through Sunday, with the highest potential existing overnight Friday night. All in all, rain chances will remain quite low throughout this period with much of the region likely staying dry.

After a brief cool down back to the 50′s on Sunday and Monday, temps look to begin warming heading into the first week of May.

