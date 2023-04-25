Tick warning as the temperature warms up

QUINCY (WGEM) - From mushroom hunting to fishing.. just as you spend more time outdoors the CDC has issued a warning about an increase in the tick-bourne illnesses such as Lyme disease. The CDC says there are 35,000 reported cases of Lyme Disease in the U.S. every year, but the number could be higher as not all cases are reported.

Those with the Adams County Health Department said ticks and Lyme disease is something they pay attention to.

Environmental Health Sanitarian Mitchell Housewright said ticks are often found in trees, shrubbery, and long grass. He said ticks can hide in the tall grass in your yard, so it’s important to keep you lawn mowed. He said they tend to latch onto you when you walk near these areas. He said there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

“Wear long pants, tuck your pantlegs into your boots or socks. You can wear light colored clothing so you can easily see the ticks on your clothing as they attach. You can also use promethazine, which is a preventative spray that goes on your clothing before hand,” Housewright said.

He said it’s important to check yourself when you get home. If the tick has not yet latched on, you can brush or wash it off.

If they have latched onto you, you’ll want to use tweezers to get them off. Don’t burn them or use alcohol.

However, just because you remove it doesn’t mean the problem is over, as there is the risk of Lyme disease.

Infectious Disease Supervisor Jon Campos said it can take up to 30 days for symptoms of Lyme disease to start, though it can start sooner.

He said the most important thing you want to look for is Erythema migrans, which is a halo or bullseye shaped rash around the tick bite.

“A lot of times it’ll start small and continue to grow. If it is bigger than a golf ball, that is a concern and that is most likely going to be Lyme disease. Now Lyme disease is treatable but it is important to identify it, go to your doctor and your doctor will recommend anti biotics for treatment,” Campos said.

He said you can also go to the doctor to get tests if you are concerned. Campos said if untreated, Lyme disease can cause neurological issues, joint problems, fatigue, and nerve pain.

He said while they had one official reported case of Lyme disease in Adams County in 2021, there may be more cases not reported due to the patient not being tested and going straight into treatment.

