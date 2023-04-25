Weak cold front moves through today

A weak cold front will slide through the area today. This front could spark off a stray shower or two.
A weak cold front will slide through the area today. This front could spark off a stray shower or two. Nothing widespread.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak stationary front is draped right over the Tri-States this morning. The radar is showing numerous rain showers along this front, however most of the rain is most likely not reaching the ground. While we have the moisture further up in the atmosphere, we have a lot of dry air down here closer to the ground. When the falling rain hits that dry air, it evaporates before it can hit the ground. However, a few sprinkles or light spotty rain may be able to make it all the way down. Morning temperatures have improved greatly from yesterday morning. We were in the 30s yesterday morning, but this morning we are in the 40s to low 50s.

The aforementioned stationary front will sag southward today as a weak cold front. Late in the afternoon/early evening, models show this front working with the daytime heating to produce just a few more stray showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder). The majority of the Tri-States will end up completely dry though. Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 30s for places such as Macomb, Illinois, to the low 40s for places such as Quincy and Hannibal.

