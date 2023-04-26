Beautiful the next few days. Update on rain chances.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Out the door this morning you will probably want a jacket as temperatures are in the mid 30s to low 40s. I would also go ahead and grab those sunglasses. An area of high pressure continues to build into the Great Lakes region. This high pressure will keep us dry today with beautiful, mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will be very pleasant, in the low to mid 60s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Later this evening, some upper-level clouds will start to push into the area. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There is currently a low pressure system over Texas. This low will track to our south tomorrow, gradually pushing in more clouds. The day looks to start off mostly sunny as more upper-level clouds arrive. With these being upper-level clouds, they will be pretty thin, so they will not block out the sunlight but they will filter it some. The low pressure system will attempt to spread some rain into the Tri-States later in the evening/night. Due to some stubborn dry air across the Tri-States, the best chance of rain will be just to our south. Mainly along and south of I-70. If the rain is able to overcome that dry air, some may see some very light rain. Most likely, the southern tier. As for temperatures, tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

