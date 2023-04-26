Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 26, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kendra Zanger

Zander Leapley

Gene Scholes

Robert Cox

Alexis Giffin

Jesse Lochman

Jeremy Kaufman

Sophia Corson

Rob Goodwin

Nancy Huls

Crystal Wright

Diana Hines

Wayne Hays

Cheri Kerr

Jaylen Dade

Laurie Riddle

Julie Knapp

Denis McDonald

Amanda Wallace

Pauline Little

Jami Davis

Logan Christ

ANNIVERSARIES

Wayne & JoAnn Kaden

Dewayne & Penny Larenson

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 25, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2023

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 24, 2023

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 23, 2023

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 24, 2023

Updated: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 24, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 23, 2023

Updated: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 23, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 22, 2023

Updated: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 22, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 21, 2023

Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 22, 2023

Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 21, 2023

Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.