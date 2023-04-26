Flooding impacts beginning in Hancock County

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - The rising Mississippi River is beginning to have some minor impacts in parts of Northern Hancock County.

Communities like Dallas City and Pontoosuc are most at risk, while Niota is protected by a strong levee.

In Dallas City, the water is starting to inundate First Street and according to Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) coordinator Jack Curfman, the road is likely to be closed in several locations in the next few days.

Additionally, several roads and structures are beginning to be flooded in the village of Pontoosuc.

The onset of impacts and the forecast of major flood stage is the reason why Hancock County ESDA and the Red Cross are working together.

Wednesday afternoon, Curfman took Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Amanda Venvertloh for a drive through Dallas City, Pontoosuc and other areas where the water may cause damage.

The pair also identified areas where sandbagging efforts would begin if needed.

Curfman said cooperation between the county and red cross is especially important when disasters such as flooding occur.

“They’re a real good resource as far as manpower and food and flood work. They’re real good about supplying the nourishment, not just the food, but nourishments for volunteer workers,” Curfman said.

Venvertloh said touring the region before the worst impacts is important to give the agency a sense of what may be needed in the coming weeks.

“Getting out here and actually seeing how the water is creeping in and what potential structures might be damaged,” Venvertloh said. “It’s really important to know that because that’s really going to dictate our preparedness levels and how we’re going to come in when we’re called.”

She said the Red Cross aims to help communities during the flood preparation, response and recovery phases.

The red cross has already been deployed to the Quad Cities region where they are helping with the flood fight, sandbagging and sheltering.

Venvertloh said the agency will be watching the river and any expected impacts as it rises into minor and moderate flood stage from Keokuk to Hannibal.

