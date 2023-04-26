Flooding impacts beginning in Hancock County

By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - The rising Mississippi River is beginning to have some minor impacts in parts of Northern Hancock County.

Communities like Dallas City and Pontoosuc are most at risk, while Niota is protected by a strong levee.

In Dallas City, the water is starting to inundate First Street and according to Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) coordinator Jack Curfman, the road is likely to be closed in several locations in the next few days.

Additionally, several roads and structures are beginning to be flooded in the village of Pontoosuc.

The onset of impacts and the forecast of major flood stage is the reason why Hancock County ESDA and the Red Cross are working together.

Caption

Wednesday afternoon, Curfman took Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Amanda Venvertloh for a drive through Dallas City, Pontoosuc and other areas where the water may cause damage.

The pair also identified areas where sandbagging efforts would begin if needed.

Curfman said cooperation between the county and red cross is especially important when disasters such as flooding occur.

“They’re a real good resource as far as manpower and food and flood work. They’re real good about supplying the nourishment, not just the food, but nourishments for volunteer workers,” Curfman said.

Venvertloh said touring the region before the worst impacts is important to give the agency a sense of what may be needed in the coming weeks.

“Getting out here and actually seeing how the water is creeping in and what potential structures might be damaged,” Venvertloh said. “It’s really important to know that because that’s really going to dictate our preparedness levels and how we’re going to come in when we’re called.”

She said the Red Cross aims to help communities during the flood preparation, response and recovery phases.

The red cross has already been deployed to the Quad Cities region where they are helping with the flood fight, sandbagging and sheltering.

Venvertloh said the agency will be watching the river and any expected impacts as it rises into minor and moderate flood stage from Keokuk to Hannibal.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver
Covid-19 Vaccine Update
COVID-19 vaccination update
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
Tick warning as temperatures warm up
Tick warning as the temperature warms up

Latest News

Flooding impacts beginning in Hancock County
Flooding impacts beginning in Hancock County
Hannibal officials anticipate low to moderate flooding
Hannibal officials anticipate low to moderate flooding
Pet food drive
Griggsville-Perry High School students host pet food drive for Pike County animal shelter
Griggsville-Perry High School students host pet food drive for Pike County animal shelter
Griggsville-Perry High School students host pet food drive for Pike County animal shelter