Griggsville-Perry High School students host pet food drive for Pike County animal shelter

By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The students at one Tri-State school district are making sure no cat or dog goes hungry.

A group of students at Griggsville-Perry High School are hosting No Empty Bowls pet food drive, to help feed the animals at the Pike County Animal Shelter.

Freshman representative Raylynn White said student council members saw a post on Facebook about the shelter needing food donations, so they took the initiative to help.

“We haven’t done a fundraiser like this before, so we thought it would be for a very good cause,” White said. “And we agreed that whatever money we bring in we will match that cost and donate it.”

White said they are taking dog food, cat food, and monetary donations through Friday, April 28.

You can drop off your donation at the Griggsville High School or Perry Middle School any time during school hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

