Hannibal flood gates go up in anticipation for low to moderate flooding

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Flood preparations are underway as the National Weather Service is calling for low to moderate flooding along the Mississippi River over the next week.

On Wednesday, five flood gates were put up just off Hannibal’s downtown in anticipation for elevated river levels.

Emergency Management Director Jacob Nacke said they usually install the gates around the 21-foot mark. As of Wednesday afternoon, river levels stood at 18.5 feet, which is considered minor flooding. Moderate flooding in Hannibal occurs when levels reach at least 22 feet. Major flooding occurs at 24 feet or higher.

“We keep an eye open and if the predictions start changing then we can take some extra precautions on top of what you’ve seen here with the gates going, there’s other things they can do on top of that,” Nacke said.

At worst, Nacke expects flooding to parks along Hannibal’s riverside.

“The river really doesn’t do crazy unpredicted things,” Nacke added. “We’re dealing with snowmelt from some warm weather they had up north in Minnesota and that area, so that’s pretty predictable as far as the National Weather Service keeping us up to date on that.”

Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau Director, Megan Rapp, doesn’t expect flooding to deter any tourists from going downtown.

“The levy’s been there for 30 years and has never let us down, so we’re not concerned,” Rapp said.

Rapp said the 2023 tourism season is off to a great start and doesn’t think moderate flooding will even be considered a speed bump.

“All of our attractions are on this side of the levy, the riverboat operates from the north dock when the levy gates are in so people can still enjoy a river boat cruise,” she said.

Last week the National Weather Service St. Louis issued a flood warning for Hannibal.

The National Weather Service monitors and tracks Hannibal’s Mississippi River levels.

Hannibal flood gates (WGEM)

