Hospital Report: April 26, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Joyce A. Sohn, age 87, died on April 25 in Good Samaritan Home.

Mary Jane Humes Fleer, age 83, of Quincy, died on April 24 in her home.

Marilyn Lavonne Foote, age 87, of Quincy, died on April 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Josephine Anne McPherson, age 88, of Quincy, died on April 25 in The Arbors.

Kevin W. Sorrill, age 69, of Hannibal, died on April 24 in his home.

Richard R. Iseminger, age 84, of Quincy, died on April 22 in his home.

Births:

Kenton and Hope Parson of Emden, Mo welcomed a girl.

Reed Miller and Kristal Pitzer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver
Covid-19 Vaccine Update
COVID-19 Vaccination Update
Quincy hit-and-run suspect arrested
Quincy man sentenced for hit-and-run incident
Tick warning as temperatures warm up
Tick warning as the temperature warms up
Todd Eyler
Todd Eyler announces candidacy for Adams County State’s Attorney

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 26, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: April 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 24, 2023