Hospital Report: April 26, 2023

Deaths:

Joyce A. Sohn, age 87, died on April 25 in Good Samaritan Home.

Mary Jane Humes Fleer, age 83, of Quincy, died on April 24 in her home.

Marilyn Lavonne Foote, age 87, of Quincy, died on April 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Josephine Anne McPherson, age 88, of Quincy, died on April 25 in The Arbors.

Kevin W. Sorrill, age 69, of Hannibal, died on April 24 in his home.

Richard R. Iseminger, age 84, of Quincy, died on April 22 in his home.

Births:

Kenton and Hope Parson of Emden, Mo welcomed a girl.

Reed Miller and Kristal Pitzer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

