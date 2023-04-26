Local first responders get grants for new equipment

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Missouri governor has approved grants for EMS departments, such as police, fire, and EMS to buy equipment to help keep you and your family safe.

The Palmyra Fire Protection District said they are receiving a $5,725.83 matching grant. Chief Gary Crane said they will purchase three AEDs, along with new helmets and reflective vests. He said they’ve needed a new AED for sometime. He said the helmets and vests are useful for traffic accidents, as they can protect firefighters. He said grants from the state are useful for small departments like theirs

“Instead of having to pay for the whole amount, the whole $11,000, half of it’s picked up,” he said. “That leaves us money to pursue other things, you know, put toward other items that we need, or need to upgrade with,” Crane said.

He said they don’t know when they get the money, as they have to fill out some final paper work. The grant is expected to cover the cost of the equipment.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a $20,000 matching grant as well, which officials said they will use to buy 20 ballistic vests.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said their current vests have a shelf life of five years and they expire this year. He said they have a policy that all deputies have to wear a ballistic vest while on duty, and they can be expensive to buy.

“The vests range anywhere between $700 and $900 dollars per vest,” Shinn said. “Now that does not include the outer carrier of the vest. The outer carrier is basically the material that goes on the outside of the vest.”

He said, including the cost of the outer carriers, each vest can cost as much as $1,200. He said the vests and plates will be able to stop most handgun rounds and provide protection against rifle rounds. He said the grant frees up money in their budget that can go towards other necessities including improvements to the jail and patrol cars as well as radios.

Shinn said they have gotten the money, and are now looking at different companies for pricing. He said they hope to make a decision in the next 30 days.

