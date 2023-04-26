Mushroom hunting group attracts tourism to Pike County

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - Mushroom enthusiasts from all over the U.S. gathered in Nebo this week in pursuit of an upscale delicacy known as the morel mushroom.

Harpole’s Heartland Lodge owner Gary Harpole said the Morel Mushroom Hunting Club had the resort fully booked, bringing with it tourism to Pike County.

The group’s host, Chris Matherly said each year they travel all over the country. This year marked their first in Nebo.

“We started in Georgia,” Matherly said. “Next, we’ll be going to Indiana, then Ohio and then out to the Pacific Northwest.”

Matherly said they collected at least 12 pounds worth of mushrooms at Harpole’s resort, enough for a feast.

“They’re the perfect shape, the perfect size, and absolutely delicious,” Matherly said. “We did appetizers, soups, pasta-morel alfredo.”

Harpole said utilizing the region’s natural resources has helped build a booming tourism industry.

“Colorado uses the mountains for snow and skiing,” Harpole said. “Florida uses the beaches and the sun. We need to use our natural resources. We just don’t think about it sometimes.”

Harpole said outdoor tourism really took off at the start of the pandemic and is still growing. Harpole said they recently expanded their resort and opened an additional cabin in this anticipated continual spike.

“One of the reasons we acquired the Quail Ridge Cabin is that we’re out of space on the weekends,” Harpole said.

Harpole said he’s already preparing for their next batch of tourists: 80 ladies from all over the country are reserving the lodge for a Girls’ Getaway Weekend.

