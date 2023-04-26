QU tackle Wilson hopes to hear name called during NFL Draft

QUINCY (WGEM) - BJ Wilson and his cell phone will be inseparable on Saturday.

That’s because the Quincy University offensive tackle will be waiting to hear if he was selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft in Kansas City or gets offered a free-agent deal if he isn’t drafted.

“Yeah, I don’t wanna miss any phone calls,” Wilson said. “My agent said if a lot of offensive linemen go early, that bodes well for me in the later rounds.

“Even if I don’t get drafted, I think the free agent calls will start later Saturday. Hopefully, I know where I’ll be going come late Saturday.”

Despite suffering a full tear of the Achilles tendon in his right foot during the Hawks’ second to last game in early November, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound left tackle has garnered a lot of pro attention for an NCAA Div. II player.

“I have about 80 percent mobility right now,” said Wilson, who was a first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection. “I’m back doing sprints and box squats. Just not a full strength just yet.”

Wilson has been back in his hometown of Florissant, Missouri, going through rehabilitation and training in order to be ready for whatever happens.

“With the technology that’s available today, it’s just a temporary setback,” Wilson said. “Your career would have been over years ago with this injury.

“Some teams have told me they can’t take a chance on me in the draft (because of the injury) but are interested in me as a free agent. I’ve heard some talk I could go in the sixth or seventh round.”

Wilson said the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Rams have been in contact with him the most while the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have shown interest. Several teams sent scouts to QU practices last fall.

The Internet is littered with NFL Draft evaluations and a search of Wilson’s name leads to all sorts of pre-draft info.

For example, DraftNetwork.com says of Wilson: “Quincy offensive lineman BJ Wilson is an intriguing sleeper. A 6-foot-7, 320-pound physical presence, Wilson possesses an 84-inch wingspan, 37-inch arms, and 10.5-inch hands. Those are the types of moldable traits offensive coordinators love working with.”

“Yeah, that’s really cool,” Wilson admitted with a laugh about the draft prognostications. “Sometimes I look up my name and it’s definitely fun ... and weird at the same time.”

The serious injury deprived Wilson of being one of 29 D2 players invited to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl 100 Watch List on July 13 prior to the 2022 season and was the only athlete from the GLVC who was on the list.

While he didn’t get to play in the game and was limited physically in the workouts, Wilson did get an opportunity to learn from the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields, one of the best offensive linemen in league history during his 14-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, taught Wilson a lot about playing at a higher level.

“That was a really cool moment,” Wilson said. “I got to stand next to him while the others were working out physically so I got to hear him break it all down and take in the mental aspects.”

QU Coach Gary Bass is obviously one of Wilson’s biggest fans.

“BJ just hits all the measurables,” Bass said. “In six years, he’s never missed a class, never been in trouble, and is a respected leader. And that’s what NFL scouts want to know about him.”

Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID-19 year -- Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security. Currently, he is enrolled in the MBA program and expects to complete that degree late this summer.

After a redshirt year in 2017, the QU coaching staff decided Wilson would be better as an offensive lineman than a tight end. So he, somewhat reluctantly, developed into an offensive lineman. Wilson eventually increased his weight and muscle mass to grow into his current 6-foot-7, 320-pound frame.

“I can remember those early days,” Wilson said. “The coaches were trying to get me to put on weight so they’d stop in the cafeteria and put extra chicken strips on my plate!”

For Wilson, though, nothing would make the draft more complete than being selected and seeing a graphic on the TV screen that says, “College: Quincy University.”

“That would be huge,” Wilson proudly said. “To help put our school on that map, man, that would mean the world to me.”

NFL DRAFT

When: The 2023 NFL Draft will take place Thursday through Saturday. The specific start times for each day are as follows:

Thursday: Round 1 (7 p.m.)

Friday: Rounds 2-3 (6 p.m.)

Saturday: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m.)

Where: The 2023 NFL Draft will be hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., marking the first time the city or state has featured the event.

On Air: The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Check listings for times.

