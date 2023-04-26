Quincy Fire Department hosts Citizens Fire Academy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department held the third of six classes of the Citizens Fire Academy.

At the interactive class, the public got to experience just how fire fighters operate when responding to a series of different emergencies.

During this week’s class, firefighters allowed for volunteers to rappel down the side of a training building.

Volunteers also had the opportunity to learn about and use some vehicle rescue equipment.

Firefighters feel this class can provide the public insight into what all they go through.

“I think whoever signs up for the class, they come in and they participate in it, they walk away with a greater understanding of what the Quincy Fire Department does,” Quincy Fire Department Firefighter Brian Meyers said. “I think their eyes are open bigger to what all we do.”

There were 14 community members who attended the class, ranging from 18 to 70 years old.

