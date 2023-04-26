Quincy library observes “National Reading Week” by highlighting resources

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has declared this week, Library Week.

Librarians across the country are participating in the observance.

When you think of your local library, you’re initial thought may be of checking out and returning books.

National Library Week highlights all the other services libraries offer to locals.

Quincy Public Library staff members said as your community grows, your local library grows with it.

Quincy Public Library Assistant Director Amanda Griesbaum said your typical local library is no longer just a place to check out books,

“Decades ago, people would come and they’d study they’d come after school to study they’d come here to pick up the latest book because books weren’t really in the home or accessible because books were more expensive,” Griesbaum said.

If you go to the library now, you can apply for jobs on the free use computers, watch movies, do arts and crafts and more.

“Books while it is what we’re filled with, we have so much more that the public can participate in,” Griesbaum said.

In a city council meeting, Mayor Mike Troup declared this Library Week for Quincy, encouraging residents to utilize resources offered by the library.

Rachelle Gage, adult programming librarian said the main resource your library should be for you is a safe space.

“We have crisis binders throughout the library so if someone does need a community resource, they need to know where a food bank is or they need to know where housing or a shelter are,” Gage said. “They need to know where to get medical care, we have a crisis binder, or if they’re in a domestic violence situation they can come in refer to the crisis binder and it’ll direct them exactly to the resource that they need.”

Something the public library is doing to increase family literacy in Quincy is, encouraging people of all ages to read.

This summer, along with the usual kids summer reading program, the library staff will host a teen and adult reading program.

Griesbaum said more details on that will be released in May.

Click here to see Quincy Public Library’s National Library Week plans.

