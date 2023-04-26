Rising Mississippi forces installation of all 5 Hannibal floodgates

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s emergency management team is installing all five floodgates along the Mississippi River.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Mississippi River at Hannibal was already above flood stage at 18.36 feet Wednesday morning. The flood stage is 17 feet.

Within a week the river at Hannibal is expected to be at over 22 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

NOAA is expecting the river to crest at 22.3 feet on May 4.

Hannibal Emergency Management Director Jacob Nacke told WGEM News last week that additional steps could be taken as well, such as the Board of Public Works shutting off stormwater backflow to protect the sewers. That usually happens once the river reaches around 18-19 feet.

Nacke said the city has plenty of history battling the Mississippi River, and is well prepared for any flooding that occurs this spring.

