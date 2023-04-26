Temperatures to Rise, Fall, and then Rise Again

After a brief cool down for the second half of the weekend, warmer weather looks to make a...
After a brief cool down for the second half of the weekend, warmer weather looks to make a comeback.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
After a degree or two drop in high temperatures on Wednesday, temps will recover on Thursday with highs rising back into the mid to upper 60′s. Thursday will also feature the potential for a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and evening hours, especially in the Southern Tri-States. Highs on Friday will rise to near 70 degrees.

After another pleasant and generally dry day on Saturday, a weak cold front will slide through the area Saturday evening. A stray shower will be possible along the front. Otherwise, the main impacts will be a cooler stretch Sunday-Monday with highs hovering near 60 degrees. After Monday and heading into the first week of May, temperatures look to continue to warm and will likely return to the 70′s, with mostly dry weather continuing.

