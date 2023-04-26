Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show 65-year-old Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on April 11.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that the person who made the report told officers Watson had confided to her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of morphine.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, investigators reported Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson said she “had killed her mother with morphine and would be going to jail.”

Three empty morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

