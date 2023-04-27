Beautiful End to the Week

Try to get outside on Friday because the weather will be great.
Try to get outside on Friday because the weather will be great.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Try to get outside on Friday because the weather will be beautiful. Partly cloudy skies and just a light breeze will let temperatures climb up into the upper 60′s to low 70′s for afternoon highs. This is right around average for late April standards. The breeze will pick up some on Saturday, but temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 60′s through the day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

A weak cold front will slide through late Saturday night. A few stray showers may be possible along the front, especially in Northern counties. Otherwise, the main impact from this front will be cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50′s with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Monday will also feature cooler than average weather, with temps hovering around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to warm up through much of next week, with a small potential of unsettled weather returning by Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Morel mushroom
Mushroom hunting group attracts tourism to Pike County

Latest News

We will enjoy sunshine today, with some increasing upper-level clouds.
Warmer the next few days
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
After a brief cool down for the second half of the weekend, warmer weather looks to make a...
Temperatures to Rise, Fall, and then Rise Again
- Beautiful today with mostly sunny skies. - Similar daytime highs today compared to...
Beautiful the next few days. Update on rain chances.