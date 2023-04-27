Beautiful End to the Week

Try to get outside on Friday because the weather will be beautiful. Partly cloudy skies and just a light breeze will let temperatures climb up into the upper 60′s to low 70′s for afternoon highs. This is right around average for late April standards. The breeze will pick up some on Saturday, but temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 60′s through the day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

A weak cold front will slide through late Saturday night. A few stray showers may be possible along the front, especially in Northern counties. Otherwise, the main impact from this front will be cooler and breezy conditions on Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50′s with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Monday will also feature cooler than average weather, with temps hovering around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to warm up through much of next week, with a small potential of unsettled weather returning by Thursday or Friday.

