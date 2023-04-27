Canton officials prep for flooding, plan to close levee gate Friday

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Officials in Canton, Missouri, are making flood preparations as the Mississippi River rises.

Thursday afternoon the Mississippi River at Canton was at at 15.95 feet. The minor flood stage is at 15 feet.

Officials stated they will close the levee gate on N. 4th Street / State Hwy. B between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on Friday. The gate will remain closed as long as the river level is above 19 feet.

Officials reported the Mississippi Park R-V Campground has closed and picnic tables and other equipment have been moved to higher ground.

Sandbags have also been prepared for the railroad gate closure.

City officials said they are monitoring water levels upstream, anticipated rainfall, and snow melt up the Mississippi.

Thursday afternoon the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was predicting the river at Canton would crest at 19.2 feet late next week.

