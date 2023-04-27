Chariton Valley fiber optic project completed

QUINCY (WGEM) - Chariton Valley announced the company completed the expansion of its state-of-the-art fiber network in rural Palmyra and beyond.

The company constructed approximately 120 miles of fiber-optic cable to deliver high-speed internet access to 732 Marion County residents.

Chariton Valley also deployed an additional 16 miles of fiber beyond the rural Palmyra agreement to serve an additional 154 homes.

A partnership between Chariton Valley and Marion County made the $8 million project possible.

Marion County invested $2.25 million utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act

Officials said this change will bring great value to the community.

“A real estate office says that a house that has fiber to the front door will command about 5,000 when it comes time to sell it and it didn’t cost that to put it in. Everybody wants it,” Marion County Presiding Commissioner said.

Following this project, Chariton Valley will use funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration grant to bring fiber internet to more areas in Marion County this year.

