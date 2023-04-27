Culver-Stockton College internship program looks to grow rural communities

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - There will be a new program available at a local college this fall to help increase economic development for rural Tri-State communities.

The internship program is a partnership between Culver-Stockton College and Tri-State Development which looks to connect students with over 100 municipal governments, businesses, and organizations across 36 counties.

Culver-Stockton College Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development and the Executive Director of Tri-State Development Leslie Sieck said the 12 week program features seven different task forces, ranging from transportation, to economic development, to government work. She said it offers interns a variety of partners for students to work with.

“From our healthcare systems to elected officials, mayors of our towns to departments of transportation in all three states, very involved in some of the initiatives of Tri-State Development,” Sieck said.

She said students will learn about economic development issues facing rural areas, which can include the workforce and childcare shortages as well as interact with the people in those areas to get a better understanding of their challenges and opportunities.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Lauren Schellenberger said this internship is a good opportunity for students to network and get hands on experience. She said local communities can also benefit as well.

“The community can benefit from the ideas that students bring forth, from the work that they do in the community and it’s a win-win proposition,” she said. “The community benefits, the students learn and they become more engaged. They may even be more likely to stay in the community. The may decide that this is where they want to find a job and settle down even if they are from outside of the Tri-State region.”

The course is offered in the fall. After that, they want to expand it and offer it to other Tri-State schools.

Businesses or Culver-Stockton Students interested in being apart of the internship program can contact Leslie Sieck at lsieck@culver.edu or call her at 573-288-6000 ext. 6395.

There are still open spaces. The deadline to apply is May 1.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.