Farmers market returning to Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Hannibal farmers market is returning for the season this coming Saturday, April 29th.

Manager of the farmers market, Steve Huse says this year, there will be a variety of fresh homegrown products to choose from including fresh vegetables, baked goods and soap. New this year, there will be a meat vendor selling a variety of fresh local meat.

Live music will also be a part of the mix where independent artist will share their talents.

This will be the second year that several of the vendors are eligible to take SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for payment, through a program with Douglass Community Services.

The Hannibal farmers market is a great way to see where your food comes from.

“You get to know your farmer. you get to know where your food comes from. you can come, you meet us, you shake hands with us,” said Huse, “I invite people out to my farm and they want to see where their food is grown, come and actually see my growing practices and see exactly where their foods coming from.”

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can reach out to Steve by emailing him at hopefarms2@gmail.com.

