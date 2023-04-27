Hannibal Arts Council hosted auction

Bad Art by Good People
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Arts Council hosted the Bad Art by Good People art auction.

The auction, hosted by the Hannibal Arts Council, took community leaders and paired them with local artists/mentors to teach them art.

The pairs were matched by drawing names out of a hat and spent time with their partners to sharpen their skills.

The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue and cheek, as the end products of the community leader working with an artist make good, if not great works of art.

At 6 p.m., attendees viewed the artwork for sale, enjoyed snacks and drinks, and socialized before the action started at 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefited the Hannibal Arts Council and its programs.

