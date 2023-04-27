Head Coaching Change Underway Within The Ranks Of The Track & Field Program At Culver-Stockton College

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College Director of Athletics Pat Atwell has announced a change in leadership for the men’s and women’s track and field programs and the reinstatement of the men’s and women’s cross-country programs.

Doug Savage will not return as head coach of the track and field programs for the 2023-24 school year. Hunter Davis, the current track and field and cross country coach at Iowa Wesleyan University, has been hired as the Director of Track and Field and Cross-Country Programs and will re-start the cross-country program after a one-year hiatus.

”We are extremely excited to make the dual announcement that Culver-Stockton is reintroducing men’s & women’s Cross Country into our athletic portfolio and that Hunter Davis has been hired to lead these programs,” Atwell said. ”Iowa Wesleyan has had vibrant track and field and cross-country programs under Coach Davis’s leadership. He is a proven recruiter and a proven coach with several students earning trips to nationals.”

A native of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Davis graduated from Morningside College in 2019 with a degree in mass communication and a minor in sports management. During Davis’s time as an athlete, he competed in cross country and threw the javelin for the Mustangs. Davis was named team captain his senior season at Morningside.

