Ice skating rink, nature trail coming to Brown County

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Opportunities to head outdoors continue to increase in Brown County.

In 2022, an outdoor exercise space opened in Clark Park, a disc golf course and canoe launch ramp was added to Lake Mt. Sterling, funding is coming through for a 30-mile bike trail around Brown County and a splash pad at Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

Now, community leaders want to build on those recent successes with two new recreational opportunities slated to open at the end of 2023, a seasonal ice skating rink and a nature trail on the south end of Lake Mt. Sterling.

Jeff Schmitz, who opened his bike shop Two Wheels Trading Co. in November, said he brought the idea to carve out a dirt trail on the south end of the lake at the April county board meeting.

“Mountain bikes have been very popular,” Schmitz said. “And one thing most of the customers say is that they wish they had a place to ride locally. So the goal is to give them an opportunity right here outside of town.”

Schmitz said the plan is to pave a two mile trail.

“We’ll be using the old road that runs east and west along the south side of the lake,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said this will provide access to a portion of the lake that’s underutilized.

“There’s some really high bluffs that are pretty that overlook the lake,” Schmitz said. “So it’ll give people a chance to hike or run or ride their bike in an area safely off the road.”

Action Brown County’s executive director Alex Geisler said they plan to bring the rink to downtown Mt. Sterling the first weekend after Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

“We’re not talking tarp,” Geisler said. “It will be a full ice hockey skating rink with walls.”

Geisler said the rink will likely be placed next to the courthouse.

“We want to make this a family’s new tradition,” Geisler said. “So you know someone is going to the Festival of Lights in Quincy and then you can go to Brown County to go ice skating.”

Schmitz said he plans to break ground on the trail at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday April 29.

He said he needs volunteers to come help since the project is not funded.

Schmitz said he is also raffling off a bike to raise money.

