JWCC met to swear in new Board

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees met Wednesday evening, a week later than usual to allow time to have all votes counted from the April 4 election from throughout the college’s area.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Larry Fischer and Robert Rhea Returned to their seats following their re-elections.

They were joined by Angela Greger, left vacant by Diane Ary after eight years on the board.

With the new board sworn in, the leadership positions shifted as well.

Rhea was selected as the board chair for the next year.

Andy Sprauge was appointed vice-chair, and Paula Hawley will serve as board secretary.

Committee assignments were put on hold until the May meeting, due to the absence of Randy Greenwell and Don Hess.

In other business, the Board:

Heard from Executive director of the JWCC Foundation, Barb Holthaus and said that the Foundation has reached over $594,000 in fundraising for the current fiscal year.

Approved the application for a $230,000 grant for John Wood’s adult education and GED programs.

Approved the 2023-24 JWCC College Catalog and Student Handbook.

