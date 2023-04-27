Memorial Hospital recognized as this year’s Outstanding Rural Health Organization

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Until now, no Illinois hospital has received recognition as the National Rural Health Association’s (NRHA) Outstanding Rural Health Organization.

Memorial Hospital is being recognized as the 2023 recipient of that award.

Founded more than 70 years ago, Memorial Hospital has more than 400 employees and seven specialty clinics throughout Hancock County and a portion of McDonough County.

”Just think about the fact that what if you always had to get in your car and drive an hour or two for care, and some people who live very rural in the U.S. that’s exactly the situation they’re in, but we’re blessed because we’re right here in your backyard,” Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair said.

NRHA is a national nonprofit that brings together thousands of members who have the common interest of improving rural healthcare.

Bair said a rural hospital not only brings healthcare to rural parts of the country, but economic development as well.

“In a lot of rural communities if they don’t have great healthcare, if they don’t have people living in the community to provide care, then very often that community can’t attract folks into the community because people want access to healthcare,” Bair said.

NRHA will present Bair with the award at a conference in San Diego on May 18. The hospital is hosting a ceremony that’s open to the public on May 9 at the campus at 1454 N. County Road 2050.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.