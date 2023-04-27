Monroe City teacher wins Golden Apple

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Monroe City High School teacher Tracy Fuller was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for April.

Fuller will soon wrap up her twenty-eighth year of teaching. She has spent all but a few of those years at Monroe City, and she has always taught biology.

She says her own experiences growing up shaped her path to and in the classroom.

“I had a science teacher in high school that was quite fun and I enjoyed that, but I also had a science teacher I did not enjoy,” Fuller explained. “I was like something can be done different here. I wanted to be a marine biologist, but that didn’t pan out, and my mom said you need to use your creativity in the classroom.”

Fuller likes to incorporate songs about DNA and other biology-related topics into her lessons. She even writes some of her own songs.

“It’s just one easy way to help somebody maybe remember a little section of something. Even on tests sometimes you’ll see them doot do doo, singing in their head,” Fuller said.

She even included a square dance in her curriculum.

“We did the meiosis square dance,” Fuller laughed.

Students say those are just some of the many ways Fuller brings fun and excitement to her lessons.

“She does a lot of review games. There’s one that I really like, it’s the target. She lays out on the floor and she has a golf ball or a Frisbee or a baseball and you try and get it. And, that’s how many points you get if you get the question right,” junior Ryan Hays explained.

“Sometimes you don’t even enjoy the topic, but you just enjoy being in the class and you’re learning because you are having fun,” Fuller said.

Students say Fuller always goes the extra mile to bring a dose of positive energy to their day.

“She’s a very happy person, always knows how to lift up your spirit if you’re down in a day. You always look forward to her class,” junior Jacie Johnson said.

“She’s definitely uplifting. She really helps in every way she can. She really makes it positive, always making it fun,” Hays added.

“I just know that I have them for 50 minutes a day. If I can be 50 minutes of bright light and positive influence on them then it’s worth it,” Fuller said.

“Fun and positive as a teacher doesn’t always mean that you are learning. Sometimes that causes chaos, but her fun is educational fun. She is one of the best educators I’ve ever worked with. She is passionate. She is dedicated and she cares so much about these kids,” Monroe City High School math teacher Amy Dyer said.

Fuller delivers a fun and memorable biology lesson via a square dance and a song.

“When I ask them to stand, do they all sing? No. Do they all smile? Yes.’” Fuller said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.