Montrose Youth Commission continue play ground construction efforts

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - A Lee County community to together to prove a safe place for kids to play during sporting events.

Since the creation of the Montrose Youth Activities Commission in 2019, officials have been working to clean up Bud Metzinger Ball Park.

In 2021, they started fundraising so they could build a playground and fix the old basketball court at the park.

Now, the commission has broken ground and are weeks away from project completion.

The Montrose Youth Activities Commission have raised $76,000 since starting efforts to build a playground.

Through events like fish fries and bingo nights, Mayor Matt Mullins said the community has come together, as they typically do, to make a better life for the kids of Montrose.

“It seems like there are fundraisers going on all the time for different things and in this situation they saw not only the vision, but the leadership of those putting the plan together and as you can see from the signs around the park, I think there’s thirty plus local businesses that just poured in,” Mullins said.

In addition to community fundraising efforts, local construction companies volunteered their time and labor to build the court and playground.

Youth Activities Commission President Jeff Uhlmeyer said using volunteer construction companies allowed the commission to save about $40,000 in total.

“Jones Contracting was here, they were a big supporter of this project and did donate,” Uhlmeyer said. “They were here for six days and completed all the concrete work.”

With 13 teams playing more than 100 games throughout the season, Uhlmeyer said it’s important to make sure the kids who aren’t on the field or watching the game can still have safe fun.

“We weren’t planning on redoing the basketball court, but quickly into that project we saw that need, it was just deteriorating and had been here for probably 37 years and was not a safe play surface for the kids,” Uhlmeyer said.

As teams practice before the season starts, Mullins said the public seems to appreciate the project, even before it’s completed.

“Here on the basketball court there was a group of high school kids playing a pick-up game of basketball some other kids at the other end playing basketball, I mean this place was happening last night, really cool to see,” Mullins said.

Work is set to be completed on the basketball court and playground when ball season begins on May 8.

Uhlmeyer said soon, he’ll release details on memorial benches you can fund to surround the perimeter of the playground.

Click here to see updates on the construction progress and to find the bench purchasing announcement.

New field prediction of what it would look like (WGEM)

RELATED: Montrose looking to add a playground to local ball field

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.