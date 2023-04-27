Police learn how to prevent cyber threats from becoming an in-person crisis

MACOMB (WGEM) - A 2021 study by the United States Secret Service reports 75% of school shooters in the last 20 years have either told someone or posted online their plans to cause harm, more commonly known as “leakage.”

On Thursday at Western Illinois University, police from across Illinois learned how to identify cyber threats and what do when a threat is made.

”'What are the warning signs? What is the hard targets?’ These are things that are very important, however, not a lot of people are training, alright, now what do you do when a threat comes in, do you sit and wait? No. You shouldn’t sit and wait,” the program’s instructor Richard Wistocki said.

Wistocki is the president and head trainer of BeSure Law Enforcement Cyber Training. In his 30-plus years in law enforcement, Wistocki has been part of the Illinois Attorney Generals High Tech Crimes Bureau Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC Task Force) and a member of the United States Secret Service Computer Crimes Task Force.

On Tuesday, Bradley University was put on lockdown for a bomb threat. In February, a Canton, Ill. school was also under lockdown for a threat.

In a few steps and with proper training, Wistocki said a threat can be silenced within two hours.

He said investigators use user ID’s, screenshots, IP addresses and other information to identify the suspect.

“Back in October, Plainfield North High School had a voicemail left in the principal’s general mailbox,” Wistocki said. “It said ‘I’m bringing a gun to school on Friday, be ready.’ So the SRO [school resource officer] that was in my class was able to track it within 1.5 hours and tracked it to Atlanta and he didn’t have to lockdown the school.”

In 2023 alone, the United States has seen more than 150 mass shootings.

Thursday’s class was day two of the training.

