Summer youth activities

Summer Activities
Summer Activities(Pixabay)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This list will be updated throughout the summer. You can send your events to news@wgem.com.

Adams County, Illinois:

  • Belle Ease Quincy Teen Reach
    • What: Quincy Teen REACH is an out-of-school program that serves at-risk students from 4th to 12th grade.
      • Picked up from home starting at 11:00 AM with transportation home starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • Camp Kroc
    • Where: Quincy Kroc Center
    • Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Date: June 5 - Aug. 11, Monday through Friday
    • Description: A Christian based with hands-on learning activities, field trips, bible lessons and more.
    • Ages: Grades: K-6/7-12 CIT
  • Dig it! Volleyball Camp
    • Description: This program enhances skills and just makes a fun time led by JWCC women’s volleyball team. Two age groups of 3-5 and 6-8.
    • Where: Quincy Kroc Center, click to register by June 5.
    • Date: June 12-16
    • Time: varies for age groups
    • Cost: $40 for members, $50 for non-members
  • YMCA Summer Camp
    • Where: Quincy YMCA
    • Time: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Date: June 12 - Aug. 11, Full Time (4-5 Days), Part Time (1-3 Days)
    • Description: An exciting, safe experience for kids to learn new skills, be creative, build self-confidence, gain independence and make lasting friendships.
    • Ages: 1st Grade - 8th Grade
  • JDub Academy
    • City: Quincy
    • Time: 8 a.m. to noon
    • Date: June 12-July 20, Monday through Friday
    • Description: Enjoy classes like Crime Scene Investigation, Follow the Paw Prints and Be a Veterinary Assistant, Let’s Get Cooking, Pokemon, Intro to Game Design, Creating Roblox Games, Sewing, and more!
    • Ages: Grades K-12
  • Basic Training & Triple Threat Boot Camp
    • Where: Quincy Community Theatre
    • Time: BT: 8:30 a.m. to noon, TTBC: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Date: Aug. 7-Aug. 12
    • Description: A week-long workshop that provides training in the musical theatre disciplines of acting, singing, and dancing, ending with the TTBC Showcase.
    • Ages: BT: Grades 1-4, TTBC: Grades 5 college
  • Quincy Art Center high school summer program
    • What: QAC is seeking high school students and 2023 graduates to apply for the paid summer programs through the Illinois Arts Council Summer Youth Employment in the Arts Project Grant
      • There are three positions available: two education assistant positions and a marketing assistant position. Applicants should be interested in either career path and able to commit to 9 weeks.
    • Date: June 5-Aug 4, 10 hours per week. $13 per hour.
    • Applications are on here. Applications are due May 18.
  • Mississippi Valley Council Camps
    • 2023 Boy Scouts of America
      • Where: Saukenauk Scout Reservation in Mendon, IL
      • Date: June 11-17
      • Cost: Early bird $350/Scout, $175/adult by 4/14. 2023 standard price $380/Scout, $190/adult after 4/14
        • discount for eating at the campsite and providing your own meal is $35 per person
    • Reserve a campground
  • Vancil Performing Arts Center dance class
    • Where: Vancil Performing Arts Studio
    • Date: Every Monday, June 5th-July 24th.
    • Ballet class for 3-6 year-olds from 5:30-6:00 p.m. Jazz class for 6-10 year-olds from 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Register here.
    • Cost: $60

Brown County, Illinois:

  • YMCA Mount Sterling Summer Day Camp
  • Kinder camp (K & 1st), Day camp (2nd & 3rd), Tween camp (4th, 5th,6th)
  • When: June 5-August 11, registration is open
  • Cost:
    • Members: One Child $105/Week (3-5 days) $64/Week (1-2 days) Sibling Rate $92/Week (3-5 days) $64/week (1-2 days)
    • Non-members: One Child $144/Week (3-5 days)
  • More information on what you need and what will be expected is here.

McDonough County, Illinois:

Marion County, Missouri:

  • Hannibal Swimming lessons
    • Where: Hannibal Aquatic Center
    • The registration deadline for the first session is 5:00 p.m. June 12. Will close once all 24 slots are filled. Children must be at least four years old.
      • Session 1: 12-12:40 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
      • Session 2: 6:10-6:50 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
      • Session 3: 6:10-6:50-6:50 p.m. July 10-13 and July 17-20
    • Cost: $65 per child
  • Down by the Riverside
    • Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
    • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
    • Date: June 17-June 21
    • Description: What do you see, hear, smell, taste, and feel down by the Mississippi Riverside? Let’s act out our own picture of life on the river with movement, sound and color.
    • Ages: 5 to 7 years old
  • A Folktale in Hannibal
    • Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
    • Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Date: July 15-July 19
    • Description: Becoming lumber barons, pioneers, train conductors, riverboat captains, gamblers, and who knows what else, we’ll imagine the early days of Hannibal.
    • Ages: 8 to 12 years old

Ralls County, Missouri:

  • Down by the Riverside
    • Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
    • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
    • Date: June 17-June 21
    • Description: What do you see, hear, smell, taste, and feel down by the Mississippi Riverside? Let’s act out our own picture of life on the river with movement, sound and color.
    • Ages: 5 to 7 years old
  • A Folktale in Hannibal
    • Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
    • Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Date: July 15-July 19
    • Description: Becoming lumber barons, pioneers, train conductors, riverboat captains, gamblers, and who knows what else, we’ll imagine the early days of Hannibal.
    • Ages: 8 to 12 years old

Schuyler County, Illinois:

  • Crossing Camps for Hannibal, Mount Sterling, Keokuk, Kirksville, Pike Co, Quincy, Macomb, Lima
    • Where: Crossing Camp in Rushville
    • Time: Varies depending on the program
    • Date: Various dates between June 3 through July 17
    • Description: A Christian-based summer camp with activities that encourage teamwork and inclusive environments and invite campers to participate in the community.
    • Ages: K-12

Lee County, Iowa:

  • Kidtek U
    • Where: Southeastern Community College in West Burlington
    • Time: 9 a.m. to noon / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Date: June & July, Monday through Friday
    • Description: Keep your children engaged, learning, and having fun all summer long, from Archery to Junior Detective work and more. (Virtual Camps also available)
    • Ages: Grades 4-6 (Beginner), Grades 7-9 (Advanced)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Police: Adult in vehicle during fatal crash involving 15-year-old driver
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Morel mushroom
Mushroom hunting group attracts tourism to Pike County

Latest News

State Rep. Margaret Croke, D-Chicago, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House last month.
Measure would require schools to notify parents of bullying incidents within 24 hours
Farmer preparing for farmers market in Hannibal.
Farmers market returning to Hannibal
Flood Watch
Canton officials prep for flooding, plan to close levee gate Friday
Courtesy: Missouri Gov. Parson
Governor Parson signs legislation giving Missourians more access to physical therapy