Summer youth activities
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This list will be updated throughout the summer. You can send your events to news@wgem.com.
Adams County, Illinois:
- Belle Ease Quincy Teen Reach
- What: Quincy Teen REACH is an out-of-school program that serves at-risk students from 4th to 12th grade.
- Picked up from home starting at 11:00 AM with transportation home starting at 4:30 p.m.
- What: Quincy Teen REACH is an out-of-school program that serves at-risk students from 4th to 12th grade.
- Camp Kroc
- Where: Quincy Kroc Center
- Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Date: June 5 - Aug. 11, Monday through Friday
- Description: A Christian based with hands-on learning activities, field trips, bible lessons and more.
- Ages: Grades: K-6/7-12 CIT
- Dig it! Volleyball Camp
- Description: This program enhances skills and just makes a fun time led by JWCC women’s volleyball team. Two age groups of 3-5 and 6-8.
- Where: Quincy Kroc Center, click to register by June 5.
- Date: June 12-16
- Time: varies for age groups
- Cost: $40 for members, $50 for non-members
- YMCA Summer Camp
- Where: Quincy YMCA
- Time: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Date: June 12 - Aug. 11, Full Time (4-5 Days), Part Time (1-3 Days)
- Description: An exciting, safe experience for kids to learn new skills, be creative, build self-confidence, gain independence and make lasting friendships.
- Ages: 1st Grade - 8th Grade
- JDub Academy
- City: Quincy
- Time: 8 a.m. to noon
- Date: June 12-July 20, Monday through Friday
- Description: Enjoy classes like Crime Scene Investigation, Follow the Paw Prints and Be a Veterinary Assistant, Let’s Get Cooking, Pokemon, Intro to Game Design, Creating Roblox Games, Sewing, and more!
- Ages: Grades K-12
- Basic Training & Triple Threat Boot Camp
- Where: Quincy Community Theatre
- Time: BT: 8:30 a.m. to noon, TTBC: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Date: Aug. 7-Aug. 12
- Description: A week-long workshop that provides training in the musical theatre disciplines of acting, singing, and dancing, ending with the TTBC Showcase.
- Ages: BT: Grades 1-4, TTBC: Grades 5 college
- Quincy Art Center high school summer program
- What: QAC is seeking high school students and 2023 graduates to apply for the paid summer programs through the Illinois Arts Council Summer Youth Employment in the Arts Project Grant
- There are three positions available: two education assistant positions and a marketing assistant position. Applicants should be interested in either career path and able to commit to 9 weeks.
- Date: June 5-Aug 4, 10 hours per week. $13 per hour.
- Applications are on here. Applications are due May 18.
- What: QAC is seeking high school students and 2023 graduates to apply for the paid summer programs through the Illinois Arts Council Summer Youth Employment in the Arts Project Grant
- Mississippi Valley Council Camps
- 2023 Boy Scouts of America
- Where: Saukenauk Scout Reservation in Mendon, IL
- Date: June 11-17
- Cost: Early bird $350/Scout, $175/adult by 4/14. 2023 standard price $380/Scout, $190/adult after 4/14
- discount for eating at the campsite and providing your own meal is $35 per person
- Reserve a campground
- 2023 Boy Scouts of America
- Vancil Performing Arts Center dance class
- Where: Vancil Performing Arts Studio
- Date: Every Monday, June 5th-July 24th.
- Ballet class for 3-6 year-olds from 5:30-6:00 p.m. Jazz class for 6-10 year-olds from 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Register here.
- Cost: $60
Brown County, Illinois:
- YMCA Mount Sterling Summer Day Camp
- Kinder camp (K & 1st), Day camp (2nd & 3rd), Tween camp (4th, 5th,6th)
- When: June 5-August 11, registration is open
- Cost:
- Members: One Child $105/Week (3-5 days) $64/Week (1-2 days) Sibling Rate $92/Week (3-5 days) $64/week (1-2 days)
- Non-members: One Child $144/Week (3-5 days)
- More information on what you need and what will be expected is here.
McDonough County, Illinois:
- YMCA Summer Camp
- Where: YMCA of McDonough County
- Time: 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Date: May 30-Aug. 11, 11 weeks
- Description: to provide children with a safe and fun environment that will allow them to explore a variety of different activities.
- Ages: Going into 1st Grade - 5th Grade
- WIU Summer Programs: http://www.wiu.edu/sao/outreach/youth_enrichment/youthmain.php
Marion County, Missouri:
- Hannibal Swimming lessons
- Where: Hannibal Aquatic Center
- The registration deadline for the first session is 5:00 p.m. June 12. Will close once all 24 slots are filled. Children must be at least four years old.
- Session 1: 12-12:40 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
- Session 2: 6:10-6:50 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29
- Session 3: 6:10-6:50-6:50 p.m. July 10-13 and July 17-20
- Cost: $65 per child
- Down by the Riverside
- Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Date: June 17-June 21
- Description: What do you see, hear, smell, taste, and feel down by the Mississippi Riverside? Let’s act out our own picture of life on the river with movement, sound and color.
- Ages: 5 to 7 years old
- A Folktale in Hannibal
- Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
- Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Date: July 15-July 19
- Description: Becoming lumber barons, pioneers, train conductors, riverboat captains, gamblers, and who knows what else, we’ll imagine the early days of Hannibal.
- Ages: 8 to 12 years old
Ralls County, Missouri:
- Down by the Riverside
- Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Date: June 17-June 21
- Description: What do you see, hear, smell, taste, and feel down by the Mississippi Riverside? Let’s act out our own picture of life on the river with movement, sound and color.
- Ages: 5 to 7 years old
- A Folktale in Hannibal
- Where: Bluff City Theater Annex, Hannibal
- Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Date: July 15-July 19
- Description: Becoming lumber barons, pioneers, train conductors, riverboat captains, gamblers, and who knows what else, we’ll imagine the early days of Hannibal.
- Ages: 8 to 12 years old
Schuyler County, Illinois:
- Crossing Camps for Hannibal, Mount Sterling, Keokuk, Kirksville, Pike Co, Quincy, Macomb, Lima
- Where: Crossing Camp in Rushville
- Time: Varies depending on the program
- Date: Various dates between June 3 through July 17
- Description: A Christian-based summer camp with activities that encourage teamwork and inclusive environments and invite campers to participate in the community.
- Ages: K-12
Lee County, Iowa:
- Kidtek U
- Where: Southeastern Community College in West Burlington
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Date: June & July, Monday through Friday
- Description: Keep your children engaged, learning, and having fun all summer long, from Archery to Junior Detective work and more. (Virtual Camps also available)
- Ages: Grades 4-6 (Beginner), Grades 7-9 (Advanced)
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.