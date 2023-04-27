Warmer the next few days

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off again in the 30s to 40s. We have clear to mostly clear skies this morning, with the southern tier seeing some upper-level clouds drifting in from the south. There is currently a low pressure system over Texas and this low will track to our south today. This low pressure will help to spread some thin upper-level clouds in through the day, but we will still have sunshine to filtered sunshine to enjoy. The low will also try to push some rain into the far southern tier of the Tri-States later on in the day. However, with some stubborn dry air in place it looks like that rain would struggle to make it here so I have a dry forecast. Daytime highs will be warmer and more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s. Then into tonight, lows will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning will start off with some broken/scattered clouds. I am expecting those clouds to then clear leading to some more sunshine. In the afternoon and evening though, some clouds will start to return. A nearby weak high pressure will keep our forecast dry through the daytime hours. Temperatures will be able to get a little warmer yet, near 70°.

