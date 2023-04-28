Action Brown County to host first annual Night at the Races fundraiser

Night at the Races
Night at the Races(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County leaders are finding creative ways to keep their local economy thriving.

For the first time ever, Action Brown County is hosting the Night at the Races fundraiser.

Each participant gets play money to bet on a televised horse, which could lead participants to win real money at the end of the night.

“We’ll have 10 televised races,” said Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler.

Geisler said this event will go back into Action Brown County’s general fund so they can keep hosting events throughout the year.

“Things like helping with the staffing, winter festival, summer bash, our chocolate crawl and all of our shop local efforts are all supported with that fund,” Geisler said.

The races take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Hagel 1891, which is located at 115 E Main Street in Mount Sterling.

