Blessing Health System holds job fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those looking to get into the healthcare field got a better idea of what a career would look like at a job skills and career fair hosted by Blessing Health System Friday.

The event started with two informational sessions titled Why Blessing? and Earn While You Learn: Blessing Hospital Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) Training Program.

Attendees then had the opportunity to interview with hiring leaders from a number of different departments.

“I think across the health system, we are looking to fill specific positions,” Blessing HR Workforce and Development Marketing Coordinator Brittany Wiese said. “We need every one of our departments to help provide the best patient care.”

Those departments included the early learning center, Denman Linen and food and nutrition.

“We certainly want to employ people at Blessing Health System who are passionate about patient care and helping us improve the health of our communities which is our biggest mission,” Wiese said.

She said those who missed out on Friday’s event can find a full list of careers Blessing offers online.

