Breezy Conditions to Usher in Cooler Air This Weekend

Winds could gust as high as 35-40mph on Sunday afternoon.
By Logan Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two cold fronts are set to sweep across the Tri-States over the next 48 hours. The first front will arrive overnight Friday night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the overnight and early morning hours on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will only reach into the mid 60′s. That is seasonable for late April, although a touch cooler than Friday. A secondary cold front will swing through overnight Saturday night. Once again, a few stray showers will be possible along this front, especially in Northern areas. High temperatures on Sunday will remain in the mid to upper 50′s. Temps on Monday will also struggle to climb out of the 50′s.

The main impact from these fronts other than the cooler weather will be the breezier conditions. Winds on Saturday will be out of the Northwest from 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25mph at times. Sunday will feature a more significant breeze, with gusts as high as 35-40mph at times. Breezy conditions will likely stick around through Tuesday before temperatures begin to warm back above average by the middle to end of next week.

