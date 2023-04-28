Commercial building catches fire at 219 Oak

Fire at 2nd and Oak in Quincy.
Fire at 2nd and Oak in Quincy.(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Anna Brandon
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A two-story commercial building at 219 Oak caught fire Friday afternoon.

Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said crews arrived around 2:50 p.m. to heavy smoke coming from the building.

Salrin said the roof had also collapsed before firefighters arrived.

“The problem with collapsed things can take a while to conceal. We’ll be here till dark,” Salrin said.

Salrin added that there was evidence somebody may have been squatting in the building, but no one was found on the scene.

According to Salrin, there will be an investigation.

Police had blocked off the 200 block of Oak while firefighters were working.

The Quincy Fire Department, Quincy Police Department, and Ameren responded.

Salrin said this is the same site where the remains of Nancy Streitmatter were found following a fire in 2012.

The cause of Streitmatter’s death was listed as a subdermal hematoma to the head. Her death was investigated as a murder, but the case was never solved.

