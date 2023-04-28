Canton prepares for flood waters

Canton, Missouri (WGEM) - The City of Canton has started to prepare for the expected rising Mississippi River levels this afternoon.

The town has partnered with the railroad and the Missouri Transportation Department to help with preparations.

At 9 a.m., Friday, Canton officials will be closing the North railroad gate and sandbagging it.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the South railroad gate will closed and barricaded.

The Canton mayor said this is a standard spring flood for them and there is little to worry about.

“Citizens may see a little bit of water coming out under the gates, that is nothing to worry about, it is typical,” Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said. “We want people to be cautious. Don’t try to play around them. Do not do anything to endanger the flood gates or endanger the City of Canton.”

