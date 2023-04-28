Fantastic Day Ahead, Changeup for the Weekend Though

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning slightly warmer with everyone in the 40s. We have a mixture of mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. High pressure will remain over the Tri-States, which will keep us dry through the day. We will have a mixture of sunshine and some mid-level clouds with warmer daytime highs. Everyone will be in the low 70s today. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 - 10 mph. A low pressure system will move into the Great Lakes region with its associated cold front moving through our area later this evening/tonight. This will gradually lead to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s to near 50°.

The newer runs of our rapid refresh models are showing some scattered showers accompanying this front mainly after about 4 AM/5 AM tomorrow morning. These showers will be very scattered though, so not everyone will get rain. Tomorrow will start off rather cloudy before some sun starts to come out later closer to the afternoon. Clouds will be rotating around the low pressure over the Great Lakes and those clouds will move back into Tri-States in the late afternoon/evening. Then in the evening, as disturbances come down from the Great Lakes, some more scattered showers will be possible. Just like the scattered morning showers, not everyone will see this round. Due to the passage of the cold front, highs will be cooler tomorrow, in the low 60s.

A few scattered showers will be possible tomorrow morning. (maxuser | WGEM)

