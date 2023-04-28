‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed.(Paramount Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
Federal judge refuses to block assault weapons ban enforcement
Lake Mt. Sterling
Ice skating rink, nature trail coming to Brown County

Latest News

Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Blessing Health System holds job fair
Blessing Health System holds job fair
Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
Night at the Races
Action Brown County to host first annual Night at the Races fundraiser